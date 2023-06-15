Mom shares joys, challenges of raising a child with autism

One Tampa Bay-area mom shows us the innovative techniques and therapy she and her husband use with their daughter, who is on the autism spectrum.

TAMPA, Fla. — Moms, we all know how busy you are, but everyone could benefit from a timeout every day, even if it’s just for a few minutes.

For this week’s episode, we sit down with Jamel Laneè, a media management consultant. Laneè is also a former TV news reporter and served as a public information officer with the Tampa Police Department.

Laneè is the mom to 2-year-old Sienna. After having her daughter during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Laneè talks about leaving her demanding job to start a new career and focus on her family.

She also shares with us the struggles she faced as an older first-time mom and dealing with a "geriatric pregnancy" — now defined as "advanced maternal age," it's when a pregnant person is 35 years old or older around their estimated delivery date.

She shared her experience of having an emergency C-section in order to bring her beautiful daughter into the world.

Juggling all this, Laneè opens up about what happened when she and her husband learned her daughter was on the autism spectrum. She walks us through navigating autism, first through getting a diagnosis and now with the ongoing joys and challenges she's faced.

She also shows us the innovative techniques and therapy she and her husband use with their daughter. She talks about what she’s learned through her experience with how diet plays a role in a baby’s neurodevelopment.

Laneè also makes social media videos to educate families about autism to help people in any way she can. You can find her contact info on her website by clicking here.