Son writes hilariously honest obituary for 'plus-sized, redneck, bawdy' 84-year-old mother

It'll make you wish you had the chance to know Renay Mandel Corren.

EL PASO, Texas — "A plus-sized Jewish lady redneck died in El Paso on Saturday."

That's the start of one son's obituary for his 84-year-old mother that has seemingly caught the world of social media by storm.

In 996 words, Renay Mandel Corren's essence and life are summed up in a way only a family member can — lovingly, yet irreverent.

So, what's there to know about Corren? Well, according to her son, Andy, a lot. It kind of makes you wish you had the chance to know her.

To start, Andy got right to the point: "the bawdy, fertile, redheaded matriarch of a sprawling Jewish-Mexican-Redneck American family has kicked it."

While her son said that might not be newsworthy to everyone, it definitely is to her surviving children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she "in her own way, loved."

The life of "a more disrespectful, trash-reading, talking and watching woman in NC, FL or TX was not to be found" included more than most would even hope to see.

According to Andy, his mother never met a stranger, bowled and played cribbage like a pro, "bowled 'em in Japan, rolled 'em in North Carolina," and had an affair with Larry King in the 60s.

The 84-year-old also fell in love with ham, got weekly manicures, loved dirty jokes, rolled joints, bought dirty magazines and pier fishing, according to her obituary.

"She also told us she came up with the name for Sunoco, and I choose to believe this, too. Yes, Renay lied a lot. But on the plus side, Renay didn't cook, she didn't clean, and she was lousy with money, too," her son wrote.

Corren was also a fighter who had been "toying with death for a decade, but always beating it." According to her son, she battled COVID-19, pneumonia, infections, blood clots, breast cancer (twice) and more in her lifetime.

All jokes aside, Andy's hope is those who knew his mother, and those who do now thanks to his obituary, remember the one-of-a-kind woman as her most true self.

"Please think of the brightly-frocked, frivolous, funny and smart Jewish redhead who is about to grift you, tell you a filthy joke, and for Larry King's sake: LAUGH. Bye, Mommy. We loved you to bits," he wrote.