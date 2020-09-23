Tampa Bay fall festivals & corn mazes 2020

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida doesn't have your typical fall, but that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of fun fall festivals happening.
Check out the list below:
15602 Pioneer Florida Museum, Dade City, Florida 33523
Cost: $5 Admission, Children under 5 free.
Date: Saturday, October 10, 2020 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
Oct. 10-11, 17-18, 24-25
9:00am-5:00pm
Admission: $10, Parking $5, 10 years & under free.
12210 83rd St East, Parrish, FL 34219
Cost: Children under one are free and prices range from $14.50 to $32 for those one year or older.
Date: October 17 – 18 & 24 – 25, 2020.
Doors open 10:00 a.m. with different departure times.
Grove At Wesley Chapel – 6105 Wesley Grove Blvd, Wesley Chapel, Florida 33544
Date: Carnival is open Oct 29th & Oct 30th at 5pm and Sat, Oct 31st & Sun, Nov 1st at noon.
Cost: Free
Dates & Hours: October 3rd – November 1, 2020, (Every Saturday and Sunday) 11am – 5pm
Cost: $12 Admission, free admission for children under 12 months
Stop by for a full day of fall activities, including hayrides, pumpkin patch, pony rides, games, animal farms and more.
Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Dr., Largo FL 33771
Cost: Free admission.
Date: Friday, October 30, 6-7pm
Celebrate Halloween, safely with our drive-through trick-or-treating event. Drive through our decorated booths and receive a goody bag, filled with treats at the end. Free goody bags are given to the first 1,000 children present in their vehicles. No Walk-Ups permitted. All guests must be in a vehicle.
Please bring a non-perishable food item donation for the High Point Neighborhood Family Center
Timberline Farm Corn Maze
3200 Southeast 115th Street
Belleview, Florida 34420
(352) 454-4113
Activities: pony rides, music, food and drinks, pumpkin patch, plants, flags, Shirts, train rides, clowns, face painting, educational center, hay rides, corn crib, Country Store, Blacksmith Shop, and Craft Vendors.
Dates: October 2, 2020 from 4:00 pm – Nov. 1, 2020 @ Dusk
Friday: – 4pm – Dusk
Saturday: – 10am – Dusk
Sunday: – 12pm – Dusk
Cost:(Children 3 and under): Free, All Tickets; $8, Children: $6
Active Military, Firefighters, and Law Enforcement: Free
Call for group pricing
Harvest Holler Corn Maze
950 Tavares Rd., Polk City, FL, 33686
(863) 326-7910
Things to Do: Interactive corn maze, Pumpkin Patch, Hayride, Hay Fort, Corn Cribs, Tire Swing, Cow Barrel Train, Corn Hole, Old Fashion Equipment for Fall Pictures. Don’t forget to head over to the Big Frank-n-Slide, one of their most popular attractions.
Dates: September 18 – November 15, 2020
Hours: Friday: 4pm – 8pm
Saturday: Noon – 8pm
Sunday: Noon – 5pm
Cost: Children 2 and under: Free, Youth 3-12 $8.50, Adults (13-64 yrs) $10.50, Seniors: $8.50
Hunsader Farms
5500 CR 675, Bradenton, FL, 34211
(941) 322-2168
Things to do: Corn Maze, Craft Show, Live Music, 14 Live Shows, Pumpkins, Charity Pumpkin Games, Pioneer Trades Village, Hayrides, Pony Rides, Chainsaw Sculptor, Corn Maze, Scarecrow Displays, Homemade Ice Cream, Farm Roasted Sweet Corn, Food Galore, Pumpkin Pie, Rock Climbing Wall, Power Jump, Petting Zoo, Barnyard Playground, Face Painting, Children’s Train Ride, Big Train Ride, Juggler, Fresh Produce, Butterfly Experience, Frog Jumping Championship and Zip Line.
Some activities are included with admission. Other require a fee.
Dates: Oct. 10-11, 17-18, 24-25, 2020, 9:00am-5:00pm
Hours: 9 am – 5 pm
Cost: Admission $10 for 11 years old and up. Children 10 and under are free. Parking is $5.
Harvest Moon Farm
15990 Stur St, Masaryktown, FL, 34604
(800) 373-4811
Things to Do: Explore the Biggest Corn Maze in Hernando County, Pumpkin Patch, Cow Train, Corn Ball, Hill Slides, Pony Rides, Live Entertainment, Flashlight Maze on select nights and more.
Dates: Oct. 3 - Nov 8, 2020 (Prepurchased Ticket Recommended) Saturday and Sunday ONLY
Hours: 10am – 5pm
Cost: Children 2 and under: Free. Ages 3+: $12.95+tax, Includes many attractions. Some attractions my have a fee. Check website for specials.
Please practice 6-ft social distancing and wear a mask when social distancing is not possible. Mask is required when interacting with staff.
Fox Squirrel Corn Maze
3002 Charlie Taylor Rd, Plant City, FL 3356
(813) 756-8918
Things to Do: Admission price includes unlimited maze, hayride games, corn slide and more. Pumpkin patch will be available.
Dates: Oct. 10 – Nov. 1st, 2020 on Saturdays and Sundays only.
Hours: 10am – 5pm. Gate closes at 5 p.m. Guests must exit by 6 p.m.
Cost: 2 & Under: FREE , Youth: $10 + tax (3 – 17),
Adults: $11 + tax (18 & older)
Open 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Face coverings are required for all guests (Ages 5 & Up). Our outdoor ranch ensures an open-aired environment to help with social distancing and we are sanitizing/cleaning frequently throughout the day to ensure safety.
Scott's Maze Adventures
Long and Scott Farms
26216 County Rd 448A, Mount Dora, FL 32757
(352) 383-6900
Things to Do: Maze admission includes; both Corn Mazes, the permanent Tree Maze, Rope Maze, Labyrinth, Mist Maze, Super Slide, Jumping Pillow, Small Kids Zip Line, Huge Fort-like playground, Tot Lot, Sand Tires, Tether Ball, other games and covered picnic areas.
Dates: October 3rd until December 13th. This season also features 3 Saturday night mazes running on October 24th, October 31st and November 7th.
Hours: Saturdays: 10am to 5pm, Sundays: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., last admission sold at 3 p.m. Everyone must leave by 5 p.m.
Cost: 2 and under free, all others $12
Reduced admission to allow for more social distancing. Increased hand sanitizing stations and cleaning frequency. Masks are encouraged when social distancing cannot be adhered to. The staff is temperature checked and screened for other symptoms.
