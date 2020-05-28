Colt Clark and the Quarantine Kids even have Ellen dancing along.

TAMPA, Fla. — Colt Clark is enjoying the extra time at home during the pandemic to jam out with his three kids: Cash, Beckett and Bellamy. Now, even Ellen DeGeneres is taking notice!

Aubree Clark, mom and camerawoman, says the videos started as a way to stay connected to family and friends who they couldn't see in person.

"Initially the videos were private until a few friends asked if they could share them with their families, so we decided to make them public. It took off from there," Aubree writes on the family's YouTube page. "We had no idea that these videos would bring so many people so much joy, and how the positive messages and comments we've received would in turn, bring us so much joy."

Colt Clark is a full-time musician. He says he was playing seven gigs a week before the coronavirus pandemic. Aubree Clark is a photographer who's recently become a home school teacher to her three children. In just more than a month online, the Quarantine Kids band has gained nearly 79,000 subscribers and each of their videos has tens of thousands of views. In fact, nearly half a million people have watched the kids perform The Who's "Baba O'Riley."

The family caught Ellen's eye and performed on her show this week, singing "Come Together" by The Beatles. The comedian and show host teamed up with Green Dot Bank to surprise the family with $20,000 hidden inside a guitar case. Ellen also asked her viewers to help Colt find work during the pandemic.

The family also has a virtual tip jar people can contribute to here.

