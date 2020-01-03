TAMPA, Fla. — Four Leap Day babies born at a Tampa Bay hospital will share a special birthday.
St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital welcomed Anayis, Lyric, Aziel and Dylan to the world on February 29, 2020.
According to the Iowa State Daily, the chance of being born on a Leap Day is less than 0.1 percent.
Leap Days might seem like a weird concept, but that extra day every four years balances out the calendar. If there weren’t Leap Days December would slide into the summer every 360 years.
When the earth travels around the sun once, that is technically one year, which is not exactly 365 days.
It’s exactly 365.2422 days--which over the years could add up.
