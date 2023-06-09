Tampa's annual 'Boom in the Bay' is back!

The Independence Day celebration is scheduled to take over Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park starting a 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 1.

TAMPA, Fla. — The city of Tampa's annual Boom in the Bay celebration is set to return!

This year, the Independence Day celebration is scheduled to take over Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park starting a 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 1. Fireworks will fill the sky at dusk.

“While fireworks will grace the sky, Boom by the Bay is about so much more than that,” Mayor Jane Castor said in a statement. “It's a chance for our community to gather, connect and appreciate the beauty of our city and the spirit of togetherness. This will be a highlight of the summer."

Families will be able to enjoy many activities including:

Pickleball tournament

Apple pie bake-off

Free concert

Family zone activities (face painting, bounce houses, sack races, corn hole)

Food trucks

Fireworks