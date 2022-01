The baby made his appearance into the world at 6 pounds, 13 ounces and a whole 20 inches long.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa General was able to welcome the hospital's first baby of 2022 at 4:52 a.m. Saturday morning.

Alec Zaim Cardona made his appearance into the world at 6 pounds, 13 ounces and a whole 20 inches long.

He was delivered by Certified Nurse Mid-Wife Louisa Francis and Registered Nurse Aloha Billstone-Winner.

Jessica Rodriguez and Kevin Cardona of Palmetto have four other children, including three girls and a boy.