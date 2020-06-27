Tampa soldier surprises family for Father's Day in adorable photobomb

A local photographer captured the reunion in a perfect photoshoot.

TAMPA, Fla. — One local family had the picture-perfect Father's Day reunion, complete with a photoshoot!

Hannah Sanchez captured the moments and posted them on social media.

"Can you guys believe that a car pulled up right behind this adorable family right when we started shooting?! And then someone just jumped out and photobombed the entiiiiiire session!? 😬😂 The AUDACITY," She wrote on Facebook.

But for real, what better day than Father's Day for this dad to finally reunite with his family! So many long months, but after being back in the US and quarantining, LTC McKenzie was able to hug and kiss his family again.

Congratulations! We are so happy for y'all!"

