Tampa soldier surprises family for Father's Day in adorable photobomb

TAMPA, Fla. — One local family had the picture-perfect Father's Day reunion, complete with a photoshoot!
Hannah Sanchez captured the moments and posted them on social media.
"Can you guys believe that a car pulled up right behind this adorable family right when we started shooting?! And then someone just jumped out and photobombed the entiiiiiire session!? 😬😂 The AUDACITY," She wrote on Facebook.
But for real, what better day than Father's Day for this dad to finally reunite with his family! So many long months, but after being back in the US and quarantining, LTC McKenzie was able to hug and kiss his family again.
Congratulations! We are so happy for y'all!"
- 9,585: Florida sees biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases yet
- Florida suspends drinking at all bars statewide as COVID-19 continue to spike
- US must free migrant children from family detention centers, judge rules
- Coronavirus concerns close Miami-Dade beaches for 4th of July weekend
- Trump signs executive order to protect statues. monuments and memorials
- Pride: 10 prominent Black pioneers
- A look inside the two zip codes with the highest COVID-19 numbers in Pinellas County
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter