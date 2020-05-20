Here are summer camp options for Tampa Bay

Many camps are opening with new guidelines and significant changes.

TAMPA, Fla. — Online school is coming to a close over the next few weeks for students and that leaves many parents looking for suggestions on how to entertain their kids during the summer.

Especially since so many camps are canceled or postponed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation 2020 summer camp programs have been canceled. Polk County Parks and Recreation also canceled its 2020 summer camps.

Pasco County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources currently postponed its summer day camp registration.

Pinellas County camps are still under consideration.

Sarasota and Manatee counties have both delayed summer camp registration for now.

With many parents heading back to work or, quite frankly, needing a break, this is causing some major child care issues.

While many camps have canceled, there are plenty that have decided to push forward, follow some strict guidelines and get kids some much-needed enrichment, while giving parents a break.

The Tampa YMCA is planning to open summer day camps on June 1. They have many options across the Tampa Bay area, so it shouldn't be too hard to find one within a decent driving distance. The Y camps can be an affordable option for many families and they have experience taking care of kids during this pandemic as they've been offering child care to essential workers since this began.

Here are just a few of the measures the YMCA is taking to keep campers and staffers safe:

Before children and staff are checked in, their temperatures are taken

Curbside check-in

Smaller camp groups spread throughout the whole facility

Individual and spaced out activities

More hand washing/sanitizer stations

Significant disinfecting of supplies and activity areas throughout the day

The Glazier Children's museum and MOSI will offer their popular summer camps as well.

Tampa Bay Parenting is keeping a running list of camps that are open, but Editorial Manager, Laura Byrne said you can expect to see some big changes this year.

"It's going to be a smaller group. There's that potential where parents aren't going to go inside to drop off their kids. It will be curbside drop off and check-in. They're going to have to bring their lunches in paper bags. There are going to be changes. They are going to be following CDC guidelines. That is pretty much what every camp has told us."

The best advice: if you want to get your child into a camp, act now because they are filling up fast. If you aren't comfortable dropping your child off at a camp with other kids, there are other options.

Consider virtual camps, or nanny sharing with friends' kids to cut back on the cost.

You can also look on social media sites like Facebook or NextDoor to try and find a college or high school student looking to make extra money this summer.

Despite all the things the camps are doing to try and keep your kids safe, what can parents do and what do your kids need to know before you send them off? We reached out to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital to find out and pediatric infectious disease doctor Juan Dumois gave us some tips.

Here are few tips for families considering whether to send their kids to summer camp:

They should teach and reinforce proper hand hygiene to their kids. This includes the use of enough hand sanitizer so that it takes at least 15 seconds for your hands to dry while you are rubbing them, or using soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Older children should wear a facemask in indoor settings, but masks should be avoided in children under two years of age. And, they should wash their hands immediately after removing a mask.

Here are some questions to ask the people planning the summer camp. If they don't have an adequate answer, assume that they don't have a plan.

What are the ages of the children attending and how will they try to implement social distancing?

Will they have adequate supplies of hand sanitizer, paper towels, and no-touch trash cans?

How often do they plan to disinfect the environment?

Do they plan field trips? (Field trips are not a good idea)

Is there an area to isolate a child who becomes sick during camp?

If children will be in any communal areas, such as a dining hall, will the communal area be cleaned between each use?

What if you don't have a camp lined-up or you just can't afford the camps and you have to leave them home alone? We found out that Florida does not have a set age when children can be home alone, but the Department of Children and Families recommends age 12.

Kids mature at different rates, DCF recommends several things before you leave them home alone:

Make sure your child knows emergency numbers and contacts

How to check-in by phone,

Ground rules you set

Make sure they know escape plans in case of emergency

You can find a list of camps from the Tampa YMCA here.

You can find a list of camps from Tampa Bay Parenting here.

You can find Polk County camps from the Lakeland Mom website here.

What other people are reading right now: