ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As students embark on another school year, you can bet parents are eager to know the details of their day.

Before you start the conversation with the very natural, "How was your day?", you might want to consider other questions that will better stimulate your child's openness. Otherwise, you could be met with a one-word answer such as, "good", "fine" or "boring."

Once the time is right, be sure to ask specific questions to get a better response out of your child and even some insight into the eight hours your child spent away from you.

Search a couple of parent blogs or articles and you'll be armed with questions to get your child talking. Here's a list of our favorites.

20 questions to ask your kid instead of, "How was your day?"

What made you smile today? How did somebody help you today? Do you like the seat you were assigned in class? Why? What was the best thing that happened at school today? Tell me one thing you learned today. Who had the best lunch? If you were the teacher, what would you teach your class? Did someone help you today? Is there anyone in your class who needs a time-out? What games do kids play at recess? Who is the funniest person in the class? Who in your class do you think you could be nicer to? Who would you like to play with at recess that you never played with before? When were you bored today? Where is the coolest place at school? Tell me something you learned about a friend today. Does anyone in your class have a hard time following the rules? What made you feel proud today? Did anyone get on your nerves today? Did you help anyone today?

