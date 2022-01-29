The couple leave behind two daughters — ages 12 and 3.

FANNIN COUNTY, Ga. — A north Georgia community is mourning after the tragic death of a corporal.

Fannin Sheriff's Office Cpl. Richard Gazaway and his wife, Heather, died in a car accident Friday, the sheriff's office stated in a social media post.

The sheriff's office called him an "invaluable asset."

"He was always willing to pick up an extra shift, whether in the jail or on patrol, back up another deputy, and was known for his dedication to his job," the sheriff's office wrote.

The agency remembers Richard as a devoted husband and father. Heather and Richard were parents to two daughters — Skylar and Riley — ages 12 and 3.

Richard started his career with the sheriff's office back in Aug. 2013 as a detention officer, according to the agency. He became a certified officer in Dec. 2015 and was recently promoted to the rank of corporal on Jan. 1 of this year.

Governor Brian Kemp took to Twitter to extend his condolences to the Gazaway family, who he said are facing an "unimaginable loss."

"Marty, the girls, & I are truly saddened by the tragic deaths of Heather & Corporal Richard Gazaway. As we mourn their loss along with the Fannin County community, we ask that all Georgians join us in praying for their 12- & 3-year-old girls who are facing an unimaginable loss," Kemp wrote.

The sheriff's office are asking the community also keep Heather and Richard's children in mind during their time of grief.