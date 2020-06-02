SYDNEY, NSW — Firefighters are used to saving lives in a variety of ways.
It's safe to bet, though, that most aren't saving lizards.
An off-duty firefighter in Australia bucked that trend when a group of children ran up to him, desperate for help for a lizard they found drowning in a pool.
After about 10 minutes of CPR, "Lucky," as he was aptly named, sprang back to life and was ready to run.
The station shared the video of the dramatic rescue on Facebook, saying that "it's a timely reminder to know your CPR action plan in and around the water."
