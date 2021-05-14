Five facts you probably didn’t know about Pass-A-Grille

Test your local, or snowbird, knowledge with these five facts about the Pass-A-Grille beach area.

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Located at the bottom of St. Pete beach and in the neighborhood of the Don Cesar, Pass-A-Grille beach is a favorite by locals and tourists alike. But, I bet you didn’t realize the unique history that makes Pass-A-Grille so special.

🏝 The area of Pass-A-Grille was first visited by Europeans in 1528 when Spanish Explorer, Panfilo de Narvaez anchored off its pass.

🏝 The town of Pass-A-Grille Beach was incorporated into the city of St. Pete Beach in 1957. Then in 1989, the section along 8th Avenue was declared a National Historic District.

🏝 The area has a long history of fishing, especially for tarpon, and is still noted as a popular fishing spot today.

🏝 In 2010, Pass-A-Grille was named the Sunset Capital of Florida. Every evening at sunset, Paradise Grille rings a bell to celebrate the sunset.

🏝 You won’t find any high-rise hotels in the area. Pass-A-Grille features a wide-open beach, historic cottages, beach boutiques, casual seafood spots and a nearby view of The Don Cesar.