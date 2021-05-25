Pier 60 is one of Clearwater Beach's most iconic spots. Here are five facts you probably didn't know.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Pier 60 is one of Clearwater beach’s most sacred gems.

It originally opened in June of 1962 and became the focal point of the beach. Whether you are a tourist, local or just admiring the views from the Live Cam, here are five facts you might not know about Pier 60.

🌴 Pier 60 is open 24/7 and features a 1,080-foot fishing pier, recreational park, bait house, telescopes and covered pavilions. The playground is one of the largest beach playgrounds on the Gulf of Mexico.

🌴 The original 609-foot extension of the Clearwater Municipal Pier was named for its location at the end of State Road 60 – having cost $100,000 to build and took 10 weeks to complete.

🌴 In 1990, Pier 60 was rebuilt; and the city held a contest where people had the opportunity to submit designs for the new pier. The plan they chose is the one that stands today.

🌴 It is free to venture on the pier; but to access the fishing section of the pier, it costs $1 for walk-on admission. To fish, you can purchase a daily, weekly, monthly or yearly pass, and you don’t need a fishing license.

🌴 Sunsets at Pier 60 started in 1995. The evening celebration that runs from 6-10 p.m. was modeled after the sunset festivals at Key West’s Mallory Square.