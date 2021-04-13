Being from the Carolinas, we take BBQ pretty seriously. Y’all may have heard of the state divided – Eastern vinegar sauce VS the sweet tomato-based Lexington-style sauce in North Cackalacky, and then South Carolina’s signature mustard sauce.
So when I moved to Florida, I wanted to know; “WHAT’S FLORIDA’S TAKE ON BBQ!?”
Ultimately, I found out Florida is a melting pot of different sauces, but mostly features a mix of Carolina-style and Texas style ‘Que. One thing that does make it stand out, though, is its Cuban twist on a classic BBQ sandwich found at many local BBQ joints.
And, being a Southern Carolina girl at heart, trying new ‘Que is something I am always willing to do. I ventured out to Tampa’s own Deviled Pig to try their signature Pitmaster Queban.
So what sets Florida BBQ apart from others? Its unique mix of South American-inspired dishes with Carolina mustard sauce and tomato sauce…. plus, the occasional addition of Cuban bread.
