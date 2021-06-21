'It's just us': How a viral photo gave one Florida couple a platform to continue the fight for equality

Four years after their photo went viral, a local couple is using their platform to continue the push for equality.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — When you see the side-by-side photos of Nick Cardello and Kurt English's love that took the internet by storm, you'd be hard-pressed to believe the viral moment was first born out of a feeling of frustration.

The couple has been together since the height of the AIDS crisis in 1992. It's a time that hits home for the husbands who lost loved ones to the disease.

"I think that we just had such a feeling of frustration and helplessness, that we felt like we needed to do something," English said.

That's when they heard about the 1993 March on Washington for gay rights and knew it was the perfect opportunity to have their voices heard.

"The whole ACT UP movement was happening to get the government's attention, to pay attention to the fact that so many people were dying. And we were feeling it. Every week, we were going to a funeral, or some – one of our friends were dying. So, it was really a bad time," Cardello explained.

Stepping foot in D.C. was energizing for the two who say being there gave them a space where they weren't the minority and could comfortably show public affection. Born from that feeling was a photo that sits in their living room to this day.

Fast forward to 2017 and Cardello and English found themselves fighting a similar fight in the same spot they did 24 years prior. This time they were called to D.C. due to the political climate and concerns over civil rights in the U.S.

Before they left, a friend of theirs gave them the idea to recreate the 1993 photo as a passing thought – it was one that stuck with Cardello.

"Hey, you need to take, you know, redo that photo. It's a cute photo. And that's all he said. But it kind of stuck in the back of my mind. And we were standing in the exact same spot on the mall on Washington next to the Washington Monument. And Kurt's sister was with us. So she, she snapped the photo," he said.

The photo was posted to Facebook at 11 p.m. And, by the time they woke up, the side-by-side image of Cardello kissing English's cheek had taken off. It picked up so much traction the two watched the number of Facebook likes change rapidly as the image was plastered all across social media.

A four-word, cheeky response posted to Twitter by a user the couple does not know only helped its traction: "It's just a phase"

While the moment was surreal, it also serves a higher purpose for the husbands than just a snapshot in time. It's also an opportunity to advocate for a community that is still fighting for inclusion.

"We kept on looking at each other and it's like well, it's just us. What's the big deal? You know, we're nobody special," Cardello said.

Their 15 minutes of fame keeps rearing its head annually, mainly during Pride season, and gives visibility to something not commonly seen in the mainstream – older gay couples.

"You don't see a lot of images of same-sex couples growing old together and that's, I think, one of the things that people responded to when they saw our photo," Cardello said. "But then I was encouraging people to post their own photos, and it happened. It was great."

Over the years they've seen a lot of change in things like public opinion, Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act and same-sex marriage.

"Over such a short period of time, it really has been phenomenal. And that really has come out of so many people living their authentic lives, coming out, taking the risk and living out loud has really made the big difference," English said.

And while 2017's march was more of a celebration, there's still more work to be done.

"It was also a warning that we can't take [our rights] for granted because political winds were changing. And we knew that at any moment, all that could go away," Cardello explained.

The couple says the best way to continue to fight for your rights is to be active in some way, get involved and vote.

"I think if you're not actually actively involved in continuing to protect the community, then you do take it for granted," Cardello said.

"We have to look at the larger picture and remember that we are standing on the shoulders of many people who have come before us who have risked their lives, who have risked their careers, who have risked their families to fight the good fight for civil rights," English added.

So, where do we go from here? For Cardello and English, it's about continuing to fight for the rights of all people

"I mean, we're all in this together because if anybody is discriminated against we all are," Cardello said.

It's a change they say won't happen overnight but can start by reinventing the "golden rule" – treating others how they want to be treated.

"It's just being kind to everyone and the more we can promote kindness," Cardello said.

You can find a list of national LGBTQ community resources here and local resources here.