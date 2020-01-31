PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Chefs are getting their dishes ready for Florida's Second Annual Food and Brews Festival. The festival works to shine a light on local restaurants and organizations.

"We get to partner up with local shops and make everything so local. Showcasing local vendors, and incredible nonprofits we have five different dog rescues that will be apart of the festival," said Pat Largo, emcee of the Food and Brews Festival.

Food and Brews Festival

Known as a "tasting event for everyone" the festival kicks off Saturday, Feb. 1 at England Brothers Park.

This year the festival is jam-packed with food and beer competitions, live music and games for everyone to enjoy! And, don't forget to bring your furry friends along.

To find out more information visit their website.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter