Florida governor expected to make announcement regarding gyms Friday

During a noon news conference on Friday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to make an announcement about re-opening gyms across the state.

You can watch live right here.

"We're going to have an announcement tomorrow that's going to encompass the gyms," he said Thursday during a press conference in South Florida. "First of all, this is a virus that if you’re in good shape, you’re probably gonna be OK. So why would we want to dissuade people from going to be in shape?... I think it's really important for people to have access to gym and exercise."

Gyms across Florida have been closed for weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In Georgia, gyms and fitness centers have been reopened since April 24.

Like many fitness enthusiasts, Heath Ellenberger is anxious to get back to a regular work out routine.

He's an operational partner for Orangetheory Fitness at eight First Coast locations.

When his locations reopen, he says there will be some changes, including six feet between equipment. Employees will be required to wear masks and everyone will have their temperature taken before classes.