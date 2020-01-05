ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With all the restrictions in place to curb the spread of COVID-19, one may think that fellowship is difficult. But Kimberly Harvey of St. Petersburg saw an opportunity for people to connect from the comfort of their home.

She posed the idea of "dining out" in her front yard and asked people in her Shores Acres neighborhood to join in, using the Nextdoor app and social media.

"We got such a great response, within minutes people were asking what they could do to help, set up, or join the fun. It was awesome" said Harvey.

Kimberly Harvey

Harvey works as an interior designer and has called the Shores Acres community home for nearly nine years. Hosting her "dinner out" during a sunny day in April, Harvey pulled out all the stops for her front yard "dine out" experience, complete with tables, decor, and delicious food.

"It took several hours for me to get the entire set up together, move the cars out of the driveway, set the tables six feet apart, and I do interior design so I wanted everything to be eye catching," said Harvey.

Kimberly Harvey

Harvey says the positive response and enthusiasm to connect from people in the community makes her want to continue the "dinner out" from home in the future.

"I sure would. Some people asked if I could do this again and I said why not! Its all about coming together and having a good time," said Harvey.

Joe, Nicole, Joey Vinson

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter