TAMPA, Fla. — Get this, if you live here in Florida and have a disability you will lose your benefits if you have more than $2,000 in your checking account. This puts limits on all kinds of things people with disabilities are able to do.

When it comes to table tennis, the sky is the limit for Samantha Lebron. She's hoping to qualify for the Paralympics.

"So I have cerebral palsy, but at the end of 2018 I injured my neck so I went from being ambulatory to being a full-time wheelchair user," she told 10News reporter Jenny Dean.

While Samantha has never let her disability limit what she could do, it did limit how much money she could save.

"So if you have more than 2 thousand dollars in your checking at any time, your benefits can be suspended, no questions asked," she said.

That goes for anyone with disabilities, no matter how much ability they have to work and make money. But the state of Florida does have a special program that allows those with disabilities to save up to $15,000 a year without penalties.

"This changes things completely. Personally for myself, I can now save for my future whether that is education, buying a home or even starting a business. That wasn't an option before."

As Samantha trains for her future, she is also an advocate working on behalf of others with disabilities hoping to spread the word on important programs like Able United.

"I'll be honest with you, when it comes to disability resources, it's still done by word of mouth, so most people I meet that is their response, they had no idea that certain resources existed."

The ABLE (Achieving a Better Life Experience) Act became federal law in late 2014. It offers tax-free savings and investment options to encourage individuals with a disability and their families to save private funds to support health, independence, and quality of life. In July of 2015, the state of Florida created Florida ABLE, Inc which oversees Able United.

