3 Daughters launches 'Former New England IPA' in honor of Bucs' Brady, Gronk

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski didn't feel enough of a welcome to the Tampa Bay area, they now have their own craft beer -- sort of.
3 Daughters Brewing in St. Petersburg created the "Former New England IPA" in tribute to the former Patriots stars who joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this year.
“The beer itself is a Florida twist on a classic American brew, a citrusy and crushable version of the traditional New England-style IPA, highlighting the flavors of the Sunshine State while giving a nod to the history of great brewing in New England,” said Brian Horne, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at 3 Daughters.
The back of the 12-ounce can reads: "Kudos to New England for having been home to the rise of great things, but we know the truth: it's always more fun in the Florida sun."
The brewery describes the IPA as "hazy and juicy with good citrus flavor" and has "a strong hop presence, with heavy aromatics."
3 Daughters said the brew will be available in six-packs starting this week at Publix, Total Wine & More and ABC Fine Wine and Spirits.
The Bucs just landed their first win of the season last weekend against the Carolina Panthers after an 11-point loss in New Orleans in the first game.
The Bucs return to the field against the Denver Broncos at 4:25 p.m. Sept. 27.
What other people are reading right now:
- 2 officers shot in downtown Louisville, person in custody
- Experts urge politicians to not cut corners and rush COVID-19 vaccine saying it 'could be dangerous'
- Man dies after eating 1 1/2 bags of black licorice daily, doctors say
- An asteroid the size of a bus set to zoom by Earth, ducking below satellites
- Lightning look to take Stanley Cup Final lead in Game 3
- Results of climate change: Warmer world, stronger storms
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter