3 Daughters launches 'Former New England IPA' in honor of Bucs' Brady, Gronk

3 Daughters said the brew highlights "the flavors of the Sunshine State" while paying homage to "the history of great brewing in New England."

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski didn't feel enough of a welcome to the Tampa Bay area, they now have their own craft beer -- sort of.

3 Daughters Brewing in St. Petersburg created the "Former New England IPA" in tribute to the former Patriots stars who joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this year.

“The beer itself is a Florida twist on a classic American brew, a citrusy and crushable version of the traditional New England-style IPA, highlighting the flavors of the Sunshine State while giving a nod to the history of great brewing in New England,” said Brian Horne, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at 3 Daughters.

The back of the 12-ounce can reads: "Kudos to New England for having been home to the rise of great things, but we know the truth: it's always more fun in the Florida sun."

The brewery describes the IPA as "hazy and juicy with good citrus flavor" and has "a strong hop presence, with heavy aromatics."

3 Daughters said the brew will be available in six-packs starting this week at Publix, Total Wine & More and ABC Fine Wine and Spirits.

The Bucs just landed their first win of the season last weekend against the Carolina Panthers after an 11-point loss in New Orleans in the first game.

The Bucs return to the field against the Denver Broncos at 4:25 p.m. Sept. 27.

