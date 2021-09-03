3rd Annual Tampa Taco Fest welcomes food lovers to enjoy local vendors and live music

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' street team will be joining the festival with an interactive experience.

TAMPA, Fla — The 3rd Annual Tampa Taco Fest is making a comeback, and this year, guests can enjoy live music, authentic food fares from local vendors, mariachi and Don Julio Tequila margaritas.

This event, presented by Ford, will be from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Oct. 16 at Al Lopez Park.

There will be many local vendors at the Tampa Taco Fest, selling not only tacos but also other Mexican delicacies and a variety of refreshing drinks, including:

Traditional elote(Mexican street corn)

Asian fusion tacos

Vegetarian options

Birria tacos

Don Julio Tequila margaritas

Ice cold beers

Freshly made Aguas Frescas and Horchatas

“We’re beyond excited to continue celebrating the Tampa Taco Fest, now a Tampa staple,” Yisenia Abrahantes, one of the festival's managers, said in a news release. "In true Champa Bay fashion, we are electrified to have another victorious festival where all taco lovers unite."

According to Abrahantes, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' street team will be joining the festival with an interactive experience.

There is also a VIP experience presented by Tito's Vodka which includes two alcoholic beverages, two tacos, chips & salsa from Loli’s Mexican Cravings, and exclusive access to the VIP Bar.

The festival is pet-friendly and will have a Tito's Vodka dog kissing booth set up. Ford will also have their newest models onsite for the event-goers to check out.

General admission is $5 if bought in advance or $10 at the door. ATMs will be available onsite if needed.

Children 12 and under are free with a paying adult. VIP tickets start at $50 per person.