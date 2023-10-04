Amalie Arena introduces new food, beverage selections for everyone to enjoy

"These enhancements are a testament to the ongoing commitment to providing all Lightning fans and event-goers with an unparalleled fan experience."

TAMPA, Fla. — Whether they're there for a concert or a hockey game, people at Amalie Arena will be able to enjoy a new selection of food and beverages.

The Tampa-based arena announced the addition of an "industry-leading array of new food and beverages" online just in time for the upcoming Tampa Bay Lightning 2023-24 season.

“As we kick off another Lightning hockey season, we are incredibly excited to continue our mission of enhancing the fan experience,” Vinik Sports Group Chief Executive Officer Steve Griggs said in a statement. “Cur(ate) TPA has been instrumental in shaping our vision for delivering Lightning fans and AMALIE arena guests the very best in fresh, local food and beverage options.

"We’re also excited to be rolling out innovative AI solutions to make it even easier for fans to enjoy all that we have to offer.”

Some new additions and old reliables that people can look forward to at Amalie Arena include:

Lolis Tacos As one of the winners of the second annual Cur(ate) TPA Challenge, this Tampa-based restaurant will be bringing authentic Mexican cuisine to the arena.

TenderBar Facial recognition and automation serve up fan-favorite mixed drinks with speed and precision.

Alfred Technologies A system that manages inventory and supply of wines and spirits throughout the arena.

Bull Market As the other winner of the second annual Cur(ate) TPA Challenge, this Tampa-based restaurant will showcase fusion Asian-American creations at the arena.

Mashgin's AI self-checkout Fans at Florida Market and Bolts Express – in sections 114, 119, 204 and 318 – can breeze through purchases in under 10 seconds.

Wicked Oak Barbecue After winning the Cur(ate) TPA Challenge, this vendor will now bring new favorites to its menu, including the Tampa Two sandwich.

Copper Cane Wine In Section 206, this winery vendor will be offering their menu of consumer-favorite wines.

Cutwater Spirits In Section 306, people can enjoy ready-to-drink cocktails for fans on the go.

Cigar City Brewing Local craft beers will be available throughout the arena.

Mister Softee Soft Serve Ice Cream In several sections in the arena, this sweet treat will be offered to fans of all ages.



Amalie Arena introduces new food, beverage 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

"These enhancements are a testament to the ongoing commitment to providing all Lightning fans and event-goers with an unparalleled fan experience," arena leaders explain in the release.