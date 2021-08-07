x
He's the real MVP: Officer delivers DoorDash order after driver arrested

"Your DoorDash driver got arrested, so I brought your food to you."

JONESBORO, Ark. — Big props to the Jonesboro Police Department!

One of their officers made sure a DoorDash order was delivered after the delivery driver got arrested.

The officer can be heard in the video saying, "You don't have to get up. You're Sherry?...Your DoorDash driver got arrested, so I brought your food to you."

A class act.

Sherry didn't go "hangry" after all!

A big thanks to that officer for going above and beyond the call of duty.

