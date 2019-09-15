TAMPA, Fla. — Avocado prices may have reached record highs over the summer, but there's good news ahead of Monday's National Guacamole Day.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports average prices for Hass avocados at some stores are as low as $1.16. That's a far cry from the $2.10 average back in early July.

USA TODAY says the wholesale price of mid-sized avocados from Mexico has also dropped more than 50 percent since the summer spike, which is being blamed on high demand, a less than ideal crop size and the time of year.

“Prices are back to normal levels,” David Magaña, vice president and senior analyst at California-based Rabobank, told USA TODAY. “That’s what we were expecting as the Mexican harvest season is now ramping up and at full production.”

RELATED: Guacamole-loving gator crashes couple's date

According to Fox Business, avocado prices have been closely monitored in recent months because of President Trump's tariff threats against Mexico, which produces about 80 percent of the avocados consumed in the U.S.

Several chain restaurants are making guacamole readily available for Monday. Chipotle doesn't have a specific National Guacamole Day deal, but they do have an ongoing promotion where you can get free guac and chips after joining the chain's rewards program and making a purchase of $5 or more.

Tijuana Flats is promoting a deal that's valid in-store only. The popular chain is offering a free small guac with the purchase of an adult entree on Sept. 16. You'll have to mention National Guacamole Day to get the deal, which is only valid at participating locations and can't be combined with other offers.

For the record, many Qdoba Mexican Eats locations let customers add free guac to their entrees any day -- not just on National Guacamole Day. You'll just want to call ahead to double-check your location.

RELATED: We'll run out of avocados in 3 weeks if President Trump closes the border

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter