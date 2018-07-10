This next story is for all you craft beer lovers.

A few months ago, we told you about researchers at the University of Florida growing local hops, the main ingredient in beer.

It's something that's never been done before. Usually most hops is grown in the Pacific Northwest, where temperatures are cooler and days are longer during growing season.

Just recently, some locally breweries brewed new beer with the hops, but is it any good? Leigh Harting, owner of 3 Daughters Brewing, says yes.

It's been on tap for a week, but they unveiled their new Saison beer, which was brewed using local hops.

"It's actually a Belgian style beer but it is a little fruity and it's got just enough of the hops kick to give it that bitterness that you expect from a great craft beer," says Harting.

Harting says it's already a hit with customers loving the idea that they're drinking a local beer, made with fresh local hops.

"It's a true Florida beer," she says. "Not only do patrons want to support local craft but they want to support local that has all of the ingredients sources from Florida."

Getting to this point has been years in the making. University of Florida researchers had to overcome many hurdles to produce hops.

Even Harting started growing hops behind her building.

Now that the program is mature, brewers are excited to create new beer for the Tampa Bay area.

"I think it's a fantastic opportunity for all of us," she says. "From the farmers, to the breweries, to creating jobs in Florida. I think it's going to make a great impact on our economy."

Aside from the Saison beer, they also created a new Bière de Garde.

Cigar City Brewing, in Tampa, has created a pale ale.

Harting says some money made from selling the leftover spent grains from the local hops will be used to help fund the research at USF.

