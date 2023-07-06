Bern's Steak House closes for renovations

The Tampa staple plans to update its kitchen and lounge area while maintaining the restaurant's "timeless elegance."

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa's most iconic spot for prime steaks and lavish desserts is getting a facelift.

Bern's Steak House temporarily closed its doors on July 3 to upgrade its kitchen equipment and lounge space.

The restaurant shared a video of the renovation progress on Monday which showed employees clearing out the kitchen before the space was gutted.

"Our building has proudly stood for 100 years, and we remain committed to maintaining its timeless elegance," Bern's wrote in the post.

Traditional and historical details in the restaurant's design will be complemented with updated natural wood tones and plush fabrics, interior designer Richard Zingale told the Tampa Bay Times.

The design also reportedly includes a new barback display, an expanded bar seating area and banquette seating surrounding the room.

In the kitchen, Executive Chef Chad Johnson's team will get to prepare items from the restaurant's decadent dinner and dessert menus on new custom-built Jade Range stoves, the Times reports.

While Bern's is expected to be closed at least through July, guests can get their fix of some of the restaurant's signature dishes at Haven, its sister restaurant in South Tampa.

The Taste of Bern's at Haven menu includes dishes like 30-ounce dry-aged porterhouse, lobster mashed potatoes, banana cheese pie and, of course, an extensive selection of wines.

Since it opened in 1956, Bern's has been a local favorite for special occasions and opulent dining experiences. Known for its wine cellar and a room dedicated entirely to desserts, Bern's food is as rich as its history.