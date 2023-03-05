These 2 Tampa restaurants received Bib Gourmands in the 2023 Michelin Guide

In addition to the Bib Gourmands, several Tampa restaurants are still in the running for those highly-coveted Michelin Stars.

TAMPA, Fla. — Get ready to reserve a table, food fanatics. The Michelin Guide is back in town to recognize some of the best restaurants Tampa Bay has to offer.

The world's premier restaurant guidebook has returned to Florida for the second year to see which restaurants reign supreme in Tampa, Miami and Orlando.

We'll find out Thursday night at the 2023 Michelin Guide ceremony in Miami which restaurants receive those highly-coveted Michelin Stars. But in the meantime, the guide has announced that two more local spots have been honored with Bib Gourmand awards: Gorkhali Kitchen and Psomi.

The Bib Gourmand — named after Bibendum, the big, white Michelin Man — is awarded to restaurants that offer "exceptionally good food at moderate prices."

“Not only are these establishments unique for their tasty dishes and quality ingredients, but they’re also approachable in terms of price and atmosphere," Gwendal Poullennec, the international director of the Michelin Guides, wrote. "The inspectors are excited about these additions, and these restaurant's teams have a lot to be proud of.”

This Himalayan hot spot may be unassuming from the outside but offers nothing but warm hospitality and delicious Nepalese cuisine when you walk in the door, according to the guide.

The Michelin inspectors recommended momo, the "iconic Nepalese dumplings" served seared, pan-fried or in soup. They also advised not to shy away from the "falling-off-the-bone tender and savory" goat specialties on the chicken-dominated menu.

This comfort-food restaurant is run by second-generation Greek-American, Christina Theofilos.

"The menu is laced with Greek items ranging from flavorful and tender octopus ceviche to house-made dolmades that display an added level of care,"the guide wrote.

Inspectors made special mention of the "farm to your table sandwich" which features avocado, pickled green tomato, shaved jicama, sprouts and whipped feta. Psomi is Greek for "bread," so diners can count on a variety of baked goods like bougatsa, baklava or baklava coffee cake, the guide added.

The Michelin Guide first came to the Sunshine State in 2022 to give out only a handful of prestigious stars and awards to restaurants its anonymous diners deemed to be the best of the best.

Tampa may have missed out on stars last year, but still received a number of recognitions, including three Bib Gourmand Awards for Rooster and the Till, Ichicoro Ramen and Rocca

In addition to the Bib Gourmands, several Tampa restaurants are still in the running to receive stars — Lilac, Noble Rice and Ponte.