ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — If House Bill 6037 passes through the Florida legislature, size won't matter when it comes to containers of wine.

If approved into law, the bill would do away with limiting the size of individual wine containers.

Right now, wine is limited to 1-gallon containers.

According to our news partners, WWSB, this bill will also expand to the sizes of ciders sold to 32 ounces, 64 ounces and 1-gallin growlers. Those would be the same rules that apply to craft beers.

This bill would also repeal a 2005 law that customers at a restaurant would need to eat an entire meal before being home an opened bottle of wine.

