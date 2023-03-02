Tampa’s Bouzy Champagne and Cocktail Bar & Restaurant opens in Hyde Park Village

We stopped by for a sneak peek. It’s the latest concept by Cru Hospitality Group, the parent company of Cru Cellars.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you’re looking for a new spot in Tampa, Hyde Park Village just opened Bouzy, a unique champagne and cocktail restaurant, on Monday, Feb. 6.

It features champagne, signature cocktails and a "fizz-first" curated menu of nearly 200 wine selections, light bites, tasting boards and main plates crafted by Executive Chef Erich Bach.

The name comes from the vineyard village of Bouzy in Champagne, France. According to the restaurant, it "produces the world's best bubbly."

The champagne cellar with a speakeasy vibe is reservation only.

Because of its location tucked under Hyde House, a full kitchen with a gas stove wasn’t an option. So, Chef Bach brings the menu to life with fresh raw bar items including east and west coast oysters, kimchi shrimp cocktail, salads and more.

Hot meals, including grouper, dry-aged duck and duck leg, are cooked by steamers, Sous Vide and combi ovens which use three methods of cooking in one appliance: convection, steam and a combination of both.

Most of the food is sourced locally at places like Fat Beet Farms in Hillsborough County.