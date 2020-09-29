This Bud's for you, Tampa Bay: Special edition bottles coming after Stanley Cup victory

TAMPA, Fla. — Cheers to the Tampa Bay Lightning for bringing home the Stanley Cup!
Bud Light is set to roll out a special edition "Bud Lightning" bottle commemorating the Bolts' victory over the Dallas Stars, according to a news release.
The bottles are expected to hit the market come December, with the exact roll-out coming in the next few weeks. In the meantime, fans can score a rebate for a six-pack of Bud Light worth up to $10 through Oct. 10.
Just remember: Drink responsibility, all!
- 'Everyone was chipping in': Tampa Bay Lightning win Stanley Cup
- Here's how to find your ballot drop-off location
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
- NY Times: Trump paid $750 in US income taxes in 2016,2017
- People with long-lasting COVID-19 symptoms are being diagnosed with other illnesses
- Tropics 'wake up,' new disturbance to watch
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter