This Bud's for you, Tampa Bay: Special edition bottles coming after Stanley Cup victory

They'll be available in December.
TAMPA, Fla. — Cheers to the Tampa Bay Lightning for bringing home the Stanley Cup!

Bud Light is set to roll out a special edition "Bud Lightning" bottle commemorating the Bolts' victory over the Dallas Stars, according to a news release.

The bottles are expected to hit the market come December, with the exact roll-out coming in the next few weeks. In the meantime, fans can score a rebate for a six-pack of Bud Light worth up to $10 through Oct. 10.

Just remember: Drink responsibility, all!

