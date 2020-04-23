TAMPA, Fla. — A deli in Tampa Bay wants to do its parts to help during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Tampa's Cass Street Deli is offering free meals to restaurant workers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Restaurant Workers Relief Program is open every evening from 5 to 7 p.m. outside the deli, located at 1331 W. Cass St. in downtown Tampa.

The free meals will be placed in the trunk of your car, so you will not need to get out. If you come without a car, you can pick up your food from an outside table. Markers will be on the ground to ensure people are six feet apart at all times.

Anyone who drives in is asked to line up behind the deli on the Lemon Avenue side where the entrance and exit points will be marked.

People will also need proof of employment, such as a pay stub.

But, Cass Street Deli says it will not turn away anyone in dire need of food.

