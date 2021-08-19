Chick-fil-A opening this fall at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

It's the fast-food restaurant's first location at a Florida theme park.

TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay guests soon can "eat mor chikin" between thrills.

The theme park announced Thursday that Chick-fil-A is set to open this fall, featuring the usual dinner menu items, such as chicken sandwiches and waffle fries. Keeping with tradition, the restaurant will be closed Sundays.

Chick-fil-A will open at where Bengal Bistro once was, located near the tigers and orangutans. It is the company's first location at a Florida theme park.

"Our goal is to elevate our food and beverage program by offering guests a diverse selection of products and experiences," Anthony Stice, the corporate vice president food and beverage for SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, said in a statement. "Partnering with Chick-fil-a further exemplifies our commitment to guest service and the highest standards of quality."

Chick-fil-A earlier this year was named the best fast-food restaurant for the seventh year in a row, beating the likes of Domino's, KFC and Starbucks, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index.

But it's also drawn ire for donations made by the company and its CEO, Dan Cathy, to several conservative groups that LGBTQ+ groups say actively work against gay and transgender rights. But the company has publicly said it has stopped donating to the groups that were mentioned as being problematic.