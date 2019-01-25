Costco is selling a ready-to-assemble, already cooked taco kit. It has everything a person needs to make tacos on the fly.

The taco kits come with 12 corn and flour tortillas, grilled seasoned chicken, Mexican-blend cheddar cheese, vegetables, tomato salsa, cilantro lime crema, and lime slices, according to delish.com.

Every kit sells for $5.59 a pound, making one kit under $16.

