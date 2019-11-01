Costco has sold out of a nearly 27-pound bucket of macaroni and cheese it has been selling online.

That's nearly as much as an average 3-year-old boy weighs.

The wholesaler says the 180-serving Chef's Banquet Macaroni & Cheese Storage Bucket has a shelf life of up to 20 years if consumers store it in a dry and cool environment.

The company's website says the cheese and pasta are packaged in pouches that have oxygen absorbers to make the food last longer.

Want to buy the product when sales begin again? It will cost you $89.99.

