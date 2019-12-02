ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In-N-Out Burger might have its cult following, but a new competitor has emerged from the Midwest: Culver's.

Known for its ButterBurgers and delectable cheese curds, the Wisconsin-based restaurant chain ranks as the No. 1 burger chain in America, according to a Restaurant Business report.

Culver's scored 56.7 percent overall compared to In-N-Out Burger's 56.3 percent. The midwestern chain edged the California group in areas of ambiance/appearance, food/beverage and takeout/convenience.

In-N-Out Burger scored higher in service/hospitality and value.

The report is based on data collected from Technomic Ignite, a database service for the restaurant industry. More than 100,000 consumers participated in a study, with scores representing the percent of people who strongly agree with the statements on a 1-5 scale.

Chick-fil-A ranked as the best fast food chain overall, with Tropical Smoothie Cafe and Culver's coming in No. 2 and 3, respectively. In-N-Out Burger ranked fourth, and Papa Murphy's Pizza took the fifth spot.

