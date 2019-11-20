DALLAS — Students in Dallas can receive a free meal next week during Thanksgiving break.

Children through the age of 18 can go to participating campuses and get a morning snack and lunch, according to Dallas Independent School District officials.

The free food will be offered from Monday to Wednesday.

The morning snacks will be served from 9 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 12:30 to 1 p.m.

Students who turn 19 years old during the school year are also eligible for free food, school officials say.

