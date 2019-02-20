ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The popular Tampa restaurant Datz is set to open a new location this spring in downtown St. Petersburg.

The new location is scheduled to open in mid-May at 180 Central Ave. around the corner from the James Museum of Western and Wildlife Art.

Initially, the restaurant planned to open its St. Petersburg location in spring 2018, but the owners said they were tied up with the opening of their other new restaurant in the Edge District, Dr. BBQ.

The owners of Datz also opened a small café in the James Museum called The Canyon, which specializes in flavors of the West like hatch chili cheeseburgers.

The new Datz will have the same menu at the Tampa location, and many of the core staff will work at the new site.

