Datz to close doors of Tampa location after 14 years of service

Along with Datz closing, the neighboring sister bakery Dough has reportedly stopped operations as well.

TAMPA, Fla. — After serving the community of South Tampa for 14 years, Datz will be closing its doors in August.

In a news release, restaurant leaders explained the popular spot will officially close on Aug. 27 after the building and surrounding real estate were sold.

Along with Datz, the neighboring sister bakery Dough will reportedly shut down its operations as well.

Founders and co-owners Suzanne and Roger Perry called the decision to close the restaurant and bakery's doors on South MacDill Avenue difficult. But they explained they are forever thankful for the memories in South Tmapa – their original home.

"Since opening in 2009, we have been surrounded by an amazing community that has supported our many endeavors," Suzanne and Roger Perry said in a statement. "It’s humbling to know that simply by serving good food to good people, we were able to create so many memories, from lighthearted ones such as when Pearl Jam unexpectedly showed up for lunch on our patio, to milestones such as when a wounded veteran came to our rescue and overpaid by thousands for a bottle of rare bourbon we were selling so that we could make payroll during the first weeks of the pandemic.

"We will fondly remember the hundreds of everyday interactions with our favorite regulars over beer and cocktails."

The co-owners went on to thank the staff, many of which have been with the company for over a decade.

With a heavy-but-grateful heart, we announce the closing of our Datz South Tampa and Dough locations 🧡 Full statement with a quote from our owners, Suzanne and Roger Perry: Posted by Datz on Thursday, July 27, 2023

"We will miss South Tampa greatly, but we hope we were able to bring some out-of-the-box ideas to the local food scene and make eating fun," the co-owners said in the statement. "We thank you for all the years of support and encourage you to keep supporting business with crazy ideas that keep meals fun-loving and keep people together.”

For all of the loyal customers of Datz, there's no need to stress about the closing – the St. Petersburg and Riverview locations are staying open under the original ownership.