Doritos bringing back popular '90s snack

INDIANAPOLIS — Millennials are getting a blast from the past.

Frito-Lay is bringing back a new version of the popular '90s snack, Doritos 3D, now called Doritos 3D Crunch.

Doritos 3D Crunch Chili Cheese Nacho and Doritos Crunch 3D Spicy Ranch will be available in stores nationwide starting Monday, Dec. 28.

Actress and Miss USA 1996 Ali Landry is once again partnering with the chip brand after appearing in the popular laundromat Super Bowl commercial.

#Ad I’m partnering with Doritos to bring back 3D Crunch with even more crunch and flavor! Grab a bag and experience the 3rd dimension! pic.twitter.com/F2qC4wdpHD — ali landry (@alilandry) December 21, 2020

"I'm thrilled to say I'm back to launch a new Doritos 3D Crunch to a whole new generation," Landry said in the video on her social media channels. "Stay on the lookout because we might have a few surprises up our sleeves."

Starting Dec. 28, fans will be asked to take part in the #Doritos3DChallenge on TikTok by catching Doritos 3D in their mouth in the boldest ways possible.