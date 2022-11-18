Easy recipes for first-timers cooking Thanksgiving dinner

Example video title will go here for this video

Chef Jeff Conley, the Senior Managing Chef at Publix Aprons Cooking School, shares some foolproof recipes that are sure to wow your guests.

If you have a small group, skip the full bird for a split breast to save money

Wow your guests with this rich and cheesy dish

Cooking Thanksgiving dinner can be overwhelming for anyone — especially with the soaring food prices we've seen in recent months.

Egg prices rose to an average price of $3.42 per dozen in October compared to $1.82 per dozen this time last year. The average price for a pound of butter rose to $4.85 in October — a more than 24% increase from 2021.

Staples like turkey, ham and potatoes are seeing significant price hikes, too.

But, the good news is there are ways to simplify Thanksgiving dinner and save some money along the way.