Here's why the Citrus Commission is temporarily lowering sweetness standards for oranges used in juice

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Local citrus farmers who’ve already had a challenging year thanks to hurricanes, citrus greening and other issues may have just caught a break.

The Florida Citrus Commission voted unanimously to lower the allowable sugar level in oranges that are used for making juice this season. Citrus farmers have already lost a quarter-billion dollars in citrus crops this growing season from Hurricane Ian.

That turned an already challenging season due to pests and disease into a disaster.

“And it’s something many of the Florida citrus growers just simply can’t withstand this current year with all the other challenges,” said Marty McKenna, a grower and member of the Florida Citrus Commission.

McKenna says that’s why this week, the commission threw farmers what could be a real lifeline.

Commissioners voted to invoke an emergency rule for oranges, allowing the minimum sweetness allowed — also known as the Brix level — to be reduced from eight to seven.

“It won’t really adversely affect the quality orange juice that the consumer sees,” McKenna said. “But, it will allow the citrus grower to harvest, process and be compensated for any orange that happens to hit below eight.”

Some consumers are skeptical.

“I want my sweetness and my tartness in there together, so whatever works best for the farmers and for us, I just don’t know,” said orange juice drinker Latifa Johnson. “I don’t know how they would do that.”

McKenna says juice processors will blend the more tart oranges with sweeter ones coming in from other growers. Those oranges usually have a Brix level between eight and 11.

Without this action from the Citrus Commission, farmers could have faced yet another big blow. That’s because the fruit that’s been rejected is returned to the grower who would have to haul it back to their farm and dump it — at their own expense.

It’s a temporary measure, only through the rest of this year‘s harvest, expiring May 23rd.

“As long as it’s nice and juicy and has a good taste, I would definitely consume it,” said juice drinker Antonio Defrites.

At their peak, Florida citrus farmers were cranking out 244 million boxes of oranges a year. Now that’s down to about 45 million.

The citrus industry contributes nearly $7 billion to the state’s economy, and orange juice is the biggest part of that.

More than 30,000 full and part-time jobs depend on it, including many in the Tampa Bay region.