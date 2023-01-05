Funky food combinations to try at this year's Florida State Fair

From a Mexican street corn sundae to a Tampa Cuban funnel cake sandwich, there's something for every daring foodie.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida State Fair is just about a month away, and you can practically smell the scent of freshly-fried funnel cakes in the air.

Each year, the fair brings back classics like corn dogs and caramel apples, along with a highly-anticipated menu of new foods. The 2023 selection has some pretty funky flavors that are sure to pique the interest of every daring foodie.

Here's a list of all the new foods coming to the 2023 Florida State Fair.

Walking nacho dog

Have you heard of a walking taco? Take all that goodness and add in a hot dog.

DeAnna's Diner is serving up this all-beef hot dog topped with chips, jalapeños and warm cheese sauce.

Mexican street corn sundae

Sweet, salty and packed with flavor, this dish lets you take elote, or Mexican street corn, on the go.

It features fresh-cut fries layered with warm chile con queso, sweet corn, Mexican spices, crumbled cheese, cilantro lime crema, crushed corn chips and your choice of cajun shrimp or sirloin steak. Get it at DeAnna's Steak Sundaes.

Tampa Cuban funnel cake sandwich

Tampa's most classic sandwich meets the Florida State Fair's most classic fried food.

Spanish pork, smoked ham, Genoa salami, Swiss cheese, dill pickles and mustard are pressed between two traditional four-inch cakes and topped with doughnut glaze. Pick one up at The Best Around.





Nacho mama

The mother of all nachos.

Rosie's Nachos takes homemade tortilla chips and tops them with a double serving tenderloin steak, homemade pico de Gallo, jalapeños, green onions, sautéed onions and peppers, sour cream, nacho cheese, shredded Monterey jack cheese and ranch.





Fried Key lime pie

What's better than Florida's official state pie? A deep-fried version of Florida's official state pie.

DeAnna's Steak Sundaes is layering bite-sized pieces of mini doughnuts with buttercream frosting, Key lime pie filling and fresh whipped cream and topping the dessert with white chocolate, graham cracker crumble and a fresh lime slice.

Mangonada

Wash down all your new favorite fair foods with this Mexican-inspired sweet and spicy drink.

Real mango will be blended into a slushy topped with chamoy (a sweet, tangy sauce made form pickled fruit), tajín (a tangy lime salt) and a tamarind stick (a chewy, spicy candy). Get it from A&M Concessions.

Watermelon sweet tea

Hop off the berry-go-round and grab this refreshing treat.

Sweetened with real watermelon juice, this cold brew tea contains no artificial colors or sweeteners. You can even make a watermelon Arnold Palmer by mixing it with fresh-squeezed lemonade from DeAnna's Steak Sundaes.

Cookie taco supreme

A taco made out of cookies? What more could you ask for?