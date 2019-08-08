Hungry? Get yourself to Publix for one of the most wonderful times of the year.
Whole chicken tender subs are on sale this week for just $6.99. That's a savings of $2 for arguably the best sub sandwich in Florida.
This delicious deal is available now through Aug. 14 at all Florida Publix stores.
What other people are reading right now:
- Sobbing 11-year-old girl begs for dad's release after massive ICE raid
- Forecasters increase chance for above-normal hurricane season
- Couple shares powerful before and after photos of beating addiction
- Skimmers found at 9 gas stations during crackdown in Pasco County
- Rocket launch lights up the sky over Tampa Bay
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.