TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — You've probably seen the pictures. The ones that show piles of rotting produce here in Florida that have gone to waste because so many places are shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an effort to help Florida farmers, as well as consumers and businesses, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is working to connect you to Florida producers. It's a website called "Keep Florida Growing."

Businesses and consumers can search for many items that locals are growing, including fruits, vegetables and herbs.

And it doesn't stop there, you can look for local meats and shellfish, too.

Florida g rowers can submit a list of all their available products and it will be sent to potential buyers and food banks.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says this option will only last during such times as the COIVD-19 pandemic dictates necessary.

You can search through products and find out more information here.

