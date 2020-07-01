TOLEDO, Ohio — Everyone loves Girl Scout Cookies - and they're giving us a new flavor to love!

The Girl Scouts are debuting Lemon-Ups on Tuesday, a crispy lemon cookie baked with messages inspired by Girl Scout entrepreneurs like, "I am a go-getter" and "I am an innovator."

The Lemon-Ups cookie joins the rest of the lineup of favorite Girl Scout Cookies, like Thin Mints and Tagalongs, replacing Savannah Smiles.

The Girl Scouts are taking cookie orders from now until March 15. Girl Scout cookies can only be purchased by a registered Girl Scout, so head over to the website to find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you!

Girl Scouts of Western Ohio

