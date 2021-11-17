Here's how to snag this limited-edition Starbucks item perfect for the holiday season.

SAN ANTONIO — This time of year can be expensive. Luckily, Starbucks is offering their festive holiday cups for free on Nov. 18 while supplies last, according to their website.

Starbucks says, you can snag these limited-edition, reusable red cups when you order any holiday or fall beverage at participating Starbucks.

“As we build on our strong start to the holiday season, we’re delighted to bring back our reusable red cup giveaway for the fourth straight year,” said Brady Brewer, chief marketing officer for Starbucks.

This year the cup honors Starbucks 50th anniversary made with 50 percent recycled content.

“The reusable red cup has become a tradition for customers each holiday season and is a step towards reducing single-use cup waste as we work towards our planet-positive goals,” Brewer says.

The cups are available whether you order via mobile, curbside or delivery through UberEats.