Grand Hacienda offers authentic Mexican food for 'Road to Gameday' Restaurant Week

More than 40 diverse-owned restaurants will take part in the Super Bowl celebration from Dec. 4 through Dec. 13.

TAMPA, Fla. — In celebration of Super Bowl LV, the Business Connect Program is hosting a one-of-a-kind restaurant week. Foodies - you are not going to want to miss this.

The "Road to Gameday" restaurant features 40 diverse-owned restaurants in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties. It goes from Friday, December 4 – 13.

When you stop by Grand Hacienda in St Pete, you're in for homemade guacamole, margaritas and authentic Mexican food.

"We decided to open Grand Hacienda to bring a little bit of Mexico to St Petersburg. It's done fresh every day, the rice, beans, salsa, chips everything you will eat is fresh and is like you would eat in Mexico," co-owner Claudia Johnson said.

You'll also notice every detail and decor in their restaurant - from the lamps and tables to the cups and paintings - it is all authentic from Mexico to master the ambiance.

For restaurant week they are offering some of their most popular menu items.

"They can order our fajitas. We are offering two of them, our quesadillas and our cheese dip with a little bit of jalapeno," Johnson said.

They're also offering hearty brisket tacos, chimichangas and an epic churro dessert.

They hope their Business Connect Restaurant Week partnership will help show people a taste of where they are from.

"We have all these secret ingredients and recipes from our mothers and grandmothers and special seasonings that are secrets for our restaurant that pass on through the generations. We cook with a lot of passion," Johnson said.

A portion of the proceeds from "Road to Gameday" Restaurant Week - $1 per meal - will be donated to Feeding Tampa Bay in support of the fight against hunger in the area.

You can find a full list of participating restaurants can be found here.

What other people are reading right now: