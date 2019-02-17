One man spent Valentine’s Day on a mission: Not to get a date, but to get a free steak from Outback Steakhouse.

In a series of tweets, a man who identified himself as Stephen to WBDJ, described how his V-Day went down.

The night started when Stephen made a reservation for two at the casual neighborhood steakhouse.

Then he put on a suit jacket, made a makeshift gift to take with him and walked into the restaurant—alone.

The host told him there would be a 10 minute wait and he said that was not a problem because his “date” told him she would be a little late.

Once he was seated he started with a beer for himself and a glass of wine for his lady. As his waiter walked passed he staged a voicemail asking his date to “let me know when you’re on your way.”

As the night went on he got progressively sadder as he sat and waited.

When the steakhouse was getting ready to turn its light off and close for the night he chugged his date’s wine straight from the decanter as a waiter walked by.

"I've never seen someone scoop glassware as smoothly as he took the untouched glass and empty decanter from the table," he tweeted. "Every single person within eye range has glanced at me at some point during the evening."

The show was not over yet.

He left one more fake voicemail saying that he didn’t think his date was going to make it and that he hoped everything was okay.

In the end, it worked.

A couple sitting nearby paid for his meal.

To pay it forward, he posted that he left the waiter a $20 tip and donated $50 to the American Civil Liberties Union.

Outback tweeted at him and said his next date was on them—as long as he brought an actual date.

