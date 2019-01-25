Have you ever thought: I want ketchup with my meal but don't want others to see me squirting globs of thick, red sauce on a high-priced plate of steak frites?

You're in luck. Heinz has created "ketchup caviar."

Just in time for making Valentine's Day dinner plans, Heinz is launching the tomato-based delicacy "made to elevate any true ketchup lover's Valentine's Day meal, and provide a new and tastier way to enjoy caviar."

"Whether you're topping your gourmet hamburger or roasted potatoes, your fine dining experience never has to do without the thick and rich taste of Heinz Tomato Ketchup," the company said in a release.

Need to get your hands on this limited edition delicacy? There are only 150 jars available through Jan. 28. Heinz has the contest rules on its Twitter page.

